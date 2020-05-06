Seniors across the state have lost out on a lot during the COVID-19 pandemic, losing out on things outside the classroom like athletic events, dances, senior trips and in the coming weeks, the chance to walk across a stage, or gym floor to receive their high school diploma.

For 46 seniors at Ludington High School, Thursday would have been a chance for the school to honor those seniors, who earned the right with hard work in the classroom, as Alpha Graduates at the 39th annual honor banquet.

The banquet has been canceled because of the pandemic, according to Dan Mesyar, Ludington High School principal. Mesyar said he has been attending the banquet for 13 years and was looking forward to honoring this group of seniors, which includes his daughter.

“This is a great class,” Mesyar said. “I think the students that I have talked to are kind of taking it in stride.”

Mesyar said he thinks it is harder on the parents.

To be considered for the honor a students must have a 3.75 grade point average.

“I think the parents, they feel cheated for their child,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if it is your third child coming through or the oldest coming through for the first time. It is not the way you wanted this class to go out.”

This year’s event would have been the 39th annual banquet, and in that time, Mesyar believes it is the first one to have ever been canceled.

“It is just a great way to honor those students who really academically performed at the highest level,” he said. “It is something that we do not do a lot for those students throughout their career. This banquet is one moment in time we look at their four-year career and honor them for doing it the right way.”

At the banquet, the senior would have received a medal and a cord that they would have worn during graduation. A copy of the program will be mailed to the seniors along with the medal.

“I wish it were the same as calling them up and giving them that acknowledgment in from of everybody,” Mesyar said. “At least we are going to make the best out of this that we can.”

Mesyar said a short video listing the name of the class of 2020 Alpha Graduates can be seen on the district’s website and on Facebook.

The list of seniors who were to be honored at the annual Alpha Graduation Honor Banquet includes: Charlotte Glanville, Luke Kolb, Lily Roberts, Riley Calhoun, Max Knoer, Hannah Morgan, Aubrey Pomorski, Samantha Bush, Ella Wickham, Evan McKinley, Jozee Compeau, Owen Wojcicki, Alanna Patterson, Natalie Allen, Alex Kovar, Ellie Schoon, Grace Tatanko, Hannah Persson, Ruby Strahan, Katelyn Mesyar, Heather Kaatz, Savanna Stark, William Shine, Eleah Billings, Lauren Larr, Parker LaCombe, Audra Shoop, Jessica Westhouse, Jack Heimerdinger, Elizabeth Lovato, Kaden Powers, Mackenzie Reed, Samuel Cutler, Cassidy Foster, Karlee Plamondon, Graham Rivet, John Biggs, Max Kline, Maria Sobaski, Olivia Flewelling, Ben Laman, Nick Sarto, Rachel Faust, Ian Thibault, Dawson Segraves and Evan Shay.