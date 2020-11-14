The Ludington Area School District is delaying its return to in-person instruction by one week, according to Superintendent Jason Kennedy in a letter to parents posted on the schools website.
The return to in-person instruction is planned for Monday, Nov. 23.
Kennedy said returning on Nov. 23 will allow the district to complete first trimester exams and end of trimester assessments in person prior to the Thanksgiving holiday break.
The district initially set Monday, Nov. 16, as the first day back after a two-week hiatus from in-person learning. In the letter, Kennedy wrote with additional positive COVID-19 close contact quarantines, the district continues to have staff members that will be quarantined for several days next week.
“We have provided as much time as possible in an effort to understand substitute availability, while also understanding the need to make a decision about a return to in-person learning so that families can plan and prepare in advance,” Kennedy wrote.
The district continues to work closely with Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for District Health Department No. 10.
Kennedy said following a conference call with Morse on Thursday, as long as schools continue to consistently implement key mitigation measures, in-person learning continues to be an option for schools.
The five key mitigation measures include consistent and correct use of masks, social distancing to the largest extent possible, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, cleaning and disinfection, and contact tracing in collaboration with the health department
Kennedy said the district is confident that the transition to remote learning has helped to slow the spread of school-associated cases in the district.