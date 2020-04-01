Work on the new elementary school at Ludington Area School District halted in the wake of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s state-at-home order, but exactly how and when the new building will be ready is a bit of a question mark.

Ludington Superintendent Jason Kennedy said the construction schedule was developed to ensure an opening date for the new elementary complex in the fall of 2021.

“Minor setbacks and delays can be expected in any construction project and those were accounted for within the construction timeline,” Kennedy wrote in an e-mail to the Daily News. “However, it can be expected that a delay of this magnitude will ultimately have an impact on the timing of the project. This is especially pertinent if a stay-at-home order is in place for any extended period of time.”

The project was off to a great start and progress was being made on site work, according to Kennedy.

Whitmer delivered her stay-at-home order on March 23 to try to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. She noted that life-saving jobs and those critical with maintaining and improving the safety of the state could remain active.

For the Ludington’s school district, that order meant work needed to be stopped on the new elementary school building.

Although the construction of the school is suspended, members of the Christman Company, which serve as the construction manager for this project, and trade contractors working on behalf of the district, will be allowed from time to time to check on the site.

Kennedy said there are no penalties or language outlined in the contract if the project runs past its scheduled completion date. But, the delay may have costs should the district and Christman Company agree to get the construction back on schedule.

“At this point in time, through the current executive order, the Christman Company conservatively estimates labor premium increases to amount to approximately $150,000 to gain back any time that has been lost to the mandated stay-at-home order,” he said.

Kennedy noted that estimate is on the high end, but it could change if the stay-at-home order is extended past April 13.

He stated that other issues such as steel mill production time also comes into play. But, the biggest concern at this point, is uncertainty.

“When the green light is turned on and trade contractors are able to return to work, there is a large uncertainty around how commitments to projects for trade contractors are already stacked up,” he said. “This may have a significant impact on attracting bidders for future trade contract work on our project, further creating delays in the project.”

The district originally had scheduled the opening of a second series of bids on Tuesday. But, because of the executive order, the bid date was moved to April 14 — for now.