Like a well-oiled machine, the staff in the Ludington Area Schools Food and Nutrition Services Department filled hundreds of breakfast and lunch bags for children across the district who would otherwise receive a school lunch or breakfast at school.

Each day, meals are being prepared to make sure students are fed during the three-week closure of Michigan schools to contain the spread of COVID-19.

It’s a scene playing out around the country and at school districts like Mason County Central and Mason County Eastern, too.

The staff had hundreds of paper lunch bags spread out across the high school cafeteria on Wednesday, filling them with everything from yogurts and bananas to sandwiches and 8 ounces of milk.

Donna Garrow, who heads up the school’s food department, had nothing but praise for her staff, saying they’re going above and beyond to make sure that there is not a child that goes hungry in the school district during the closure, which was declared by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in an executive order March 12.

The closure placed a lot of pressure on school districts to figure out ways to provide meals for students who might otherwise go without.

Garrow and her staff have stepped up and made it their mission to feed the children.

Garrow said it has been chaotic, “but it’s a good chaotic.”

Her staff has been providing breakfasts and lunches to any child up to age 18, and anyone with an individualized education program up to age 26.

“That is any child, it is not just free and reduced,” Garrow said. “The children do not have to be school district, they can be from anywhere. If they are up here staying with a relative, they are more than welcome to take advantage of the program.”

The meals are currently being handed out at seven locations, including Lakeview Elementary School from 11 to 11:25 a.m., Foster Elementary School from 11:30 to 11:50 a.m., Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center from noon to 12:25 p.m., Tamarac Village from 11 to 11:30 a.m., Hamlin Township Hall from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Days Inn from 11 to 11:30 a.m. and Indian Summer from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Garrow said the staff bases its plans on the number of children who ate at each site the day before.

“We go off that number and try to add a few breakfasts and lunches to that,” she said.

The lunches must include the five components, according to Garrow: 2 ounces of grain, 2 ounces of protein, 8 fluid ounces of milk, 1/2 cup of a vegetable and 1 cup of fruit for a lunch.

Breakfast is different. Children must have three items in their bag, with at least one fruit, they have to have at least 1 ounce of grain or an alternate item, like e a cheese stick, a hard-boiled egg or a 4-ounce yogurt.

Garrow said it’s important to meet the dietary requirements of each child.

“We have some children who eat a vegetarian diet or have food allergies,” Garrow said.

If there is a child who has a special need because of a food allergy or restriction, their parents or guardians are urged to call 845-7303 ext. 2041 to make arraignments. Garrow can also be reached via email at bgarrow@lasd.net

On Wednesday kids and parents were lined up waiting for meals at both Foster Elementary and Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center.

One of those parents — Alexis Frappier, who has three children younger than 8 years old — said the food program is helping her family a great deal.

“This really is saving us,” she said “We are a low-income family this is a huge saving grace for us.”

Nate Meek, who has three children, is using the program as a way to save on food cost at home.

“It means we do not have to eat our food at home as fast, which is helping,” he said.

Dawn Kinney, who was preparing the lunches, said she was moved to tears when one of the children thanked her on the first day food was distributed.

Krystal Austin said that when the bus pulls up at Foster, there are kids right there waiting. On Tuesday, she said there were children who ate their lunch right at the tables in front of the school.

Dawn Huss said this is really something to see in the community, everyone is getting involved and that is something that is good for everyone.

The food assistance program, which is sponsored by the Michigan Department of Education, will continue to hold pickup sites for the mandated 21-day school closure, according to LASD Superintendent Jason Kennedy.

“The school district may provided up to 21 days of meals under the unanticipated school closures summer food service program,” said Kennedy.

The program is modeled after the Meet Up and Eat Up program that is run in the summer, according to Kennedy.

“Our intention would be on Fridays to also have meals prepared for the weekend to cover Saturday and Sunday,” Kennedy said. “The food service program that allows us to do this does in fact cover the weekends during the school closure.”

Kennedy said if this ends up being an extended school closure beyond the current 21-day period, the district may have to look at how it will continue to fund the program.

Garrow said the response from food suppliers has been appreciated.

“Everyone has bent over backwards to help provide food for our children even if that means making an extra delivery here of there to make sure the kitchen is fully stocked with food,” she said.