Ludington Area Schools Superintendent Jason Kennedy announced Sunday that the district had an additional positive case of COVID-19 plus there were three staff members in close contact quarantines.
The staff member that tested positive was determined as a school-associated transmission and the person is an assistant varsity football coach, Kennedy wrote in his announcement. Previously, a volunteer assistant coach with the football program was announced to have tested positive for COVID-19.
“Families of student-athletes that competed in the playoff football game against Sault Ste. Marie on Nov. 7 should monitor their children for symptoms and seek medical advice from their primary care physician if they begin to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19,” Kennedy told the Daily News Sunday.
The positive result was received by the staff member Saturday, and the staffer contacted the district.
“While the district would normally wait for health department confirmation, it was important that we communicate this positive case right away,” Kennedy wrote in his letter. “Delays in case reporting and contact tracing are now being seen as a direct result of significant positive case counts throughout health department regions across the state.”
An employee at each Lakeview Elementary School and O.J. DeJonge Middle School were in a 14-day quarantine as the result of being a close contact to someone with the disease. Additionally, a teacher at Foster Elementary School was also a close contact to a positive household COVID-19 case, and the teacher was also put in a quarantine.
“The three cases were close contacts of positive cases in the community, and not associated with the school,” Kennedy told the Daily News. “It is taking time for the health department to connect adult cases with the school.”
In the case of the Foster teacher, Kennedy wrote to the community that the teacher’s 14-day quarantine won’t begin until after the individual that tested positive for the disease completes their 10-day isolation period. The school district was notified of the household positive case Sunday morning.
Kennedy said to the Daily News there potentially are more additional staff members who the district suspects are close contacts to positive cases, but the district is awaiting for confirmation from the health department.
Before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement Sunday evening, Ludington Area Schools extended its remote learning through Nov. 23 after initially having a start date of Nov. 16. According to the district’s website with a last update on Nov. 10, there were 12 total positive cases. There were 209 students in the district listed as having been in quarantine as a close contact and 30 staff members.