Starting on Monday, the free meal service offered by Ludington Area Schools will transition to a different schedule, serving meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays rather than every day.

The meals, which have been offered to children up to age 18 — or up to age 26 for people with special needs — have been offered daily by the school district, along with others in the area, since the mandated K-12 school closure.

The change in scheduling is for a variety of reasons, including balancing finances and preventing more people from being out and about more frequently than they need to be, according to LASD Superintendent Jason Kennedy.

"We are moving to this new schedule (not only) to continue to provide high quality meals, but to help minimize person to person contact and to ensure we are doing our best to minimize the potential spread of the virus," Kennedy told the Daily News on Thursday. "This will also help ensure a longer term financial stability of the program allowing us to continue to provide meals long term to our families and the community in the event of an extended closure.

"We also believe that this will help reduce the burden on families having to go to the food hubs everyday, while still providing the same high quality meals in the same quantities to support families."

Additionally, two new distribution sites have been added to the program — at Cornerstone Baptist Church from 11 to 11:30 a.m. and at the Ludington Soccer Field from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Kennedy said multiple meals will be offered each day, with Tuesday meals being provided on Mondays, Thursday meals being provided on Wednesdays and weekend meals provided on Friday.

Times and locations for Monday, Wednesday and Friday food pickup are:

• 11 to 11:25 a.m., Lakeview Elementary School, 502 W. Haight St., Ludington

• 11 to 11:30 a.m., Tamarac Village, 2875 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington; Cornerstone Baptist Church

• 11:30 to 11:50 a.m., Foster Elementary School, 507 E. Foster St., Ludington.

• 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Hamlin Township Hall, 3775 N. Jebavy Drive, Ludington; Indian Summer, 9704 W. Chauvez Road, Ludington.; Ludington Soccer Field at the corner of Washington and Bryant streets

• Noon to 12:25 p.m., Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center, 1115 S. Madison St., Ludington.