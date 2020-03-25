As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, there were 506 more positive Coronavirus cases, including 19 deaths in Michigan in the last 24 hours.
The cumulative number of positive cases in the state during the pandemic is 2,294. There have been 43 deaths.
In Muskegon County, the total number of positive cases remained at three on Wednesday. The county learned of its first COVID-19 positive test on Sunday night, March 22, and had two more positive cases on Monday.
As of Wednesday, Muskegon County has submitted 72 tests to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Labs, and still has 55 pending results. Fourteen of the tests have come back negative.
The east side of the state has been hardest hit by the pandemic. The City of Detroit has recorded 705 positive cases and 12 deaths, Oakland County has had 543 positive cases and 10 deaths and Wayne County has had 417 positive cases and 9 deaths.
Kent County has the most positive cases in West Michigan with 36 and one death. Ottawa County has 16 positive cases, and Newaygo and Manistee counties have 1 positive case each.