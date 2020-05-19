Ludington High School announced a series of events for its graduating seniors Tuesday morning, from video tributes to how graduation will work out.
According a press release from the school, graduation will be at 2 p.m. June 6 starting with a parade through Stearns Park Beach through downtown Ludington and ending at Ludington for a drive-through ceremony and diploma distribution in the school’s parking lot.
More details were to follow for the graduation itself.
On Tuesday, the school’s academic and athletic awards video was set to be released at 3 p.m.
The school will collect iPads, the charging brick and cord and other supplies from the school from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Also being distributed will be the honor cords and graduation packets.
To pick up those items and drop off what is needed to be done, students and/or their parents need to enter the parking lot at the Franklin Elementary parent drop-off entrance.
The school’s final video board tribute at Oriole Field is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Friday followed by a fireworks display, according to the release.
Officials request graduates, families and community members stay in their vehicle during the tribute and fireworks display. The display was provided by West Shore Bank and FloraCraft, according to the release.