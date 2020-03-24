MANISTEE — In cooperation with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay at Home, Stay Safe order regarding the COVID-19 spread, Little River Casino Resort extended its voluntary closure in support of tribal, state and national closures.
The tribe intends to re-open on April 14, pending any unforeseen circumstances.
This decision was made by tribal leadership and the resort to assist in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The Trading Post convenience store will remain open. Hotel guests reservations are canceled up to April 14. Guests wishing to book reservations for the future are encouraged to call 1-866-466-7338.