Manistee, MI – In cooperation with Governor Whitmer’s Stay at Home, Stay Safe order regarding the COVID-19 spread, Little River Casino Resort will be extending its voluntary closure in support of Tribal, State and National closures. It is its intent to re-open on April 14, 2020 pending any unforeseen circumstances.
This decision was made by Tribal leadership and the Resort to assist in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. These measures will support protocols being initiated and continue to allow people time to focus on their families.
The Trading Post convenience store will remain open. Hotel guest’s reservations are cancelled up to April 14. Guests wishing to book reservations for the future are encouraged to call 1-866-466-7338.
Little River Casino Resort said it continues to support the well-being of its team members and will continue to compensate them during this extended closure period.