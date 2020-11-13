MANISTEE — The Little River Casino Resort was notified that the property was a potential COVID-19 exposure site from Wednesday, Nov. 4, through Thursday, Nov. 12, and as a result, the resort is implementing a change in its hours of operation to conduct more stringent cleaning, according to a release from the resort.
This is a temporary measure and it takes effect on Monday, Nov. 16 through Wednesday, Nov. 25, according to the release.
“We care deeply about our team members, guests and communities,” stated James Henderson of the resort in the release. “Knowing this, we are committed to providing a gaming experience with a hometown feel that incorporates safety precautions based on the best guidance and information available.”
Temporary hours of operation will be:
• Sunday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. with table games starting at 10 a.m.;
• Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to midnight with table games starting at 10 a.m.
The hotel will remain open during the closure. Guests staying in the hotel will not be allowed on the gaming floor when it’s closed, according to the release. The Little River Trading Post convenience store and the River Rock Sportsbook & Grill restaurant will maintain regular hours.
As previously announced, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, Little River Casino Resort will reopen at noon due to scheduled maintenance on electrical panels and back-up generators
As part of Little River Casino Resort’s COVID-19 Health and Safety Program, employees with a positive test result are required to self-quarantine for a minimum of 14 days and be asymptomatic for 24 hours without the aid of any medications before returning to the property, according to the release. All employees identified through contact tracing in close contact with a positive case are notified immediately, are then required to self-quarantine and remain off property until a negative coronavirus test result is received.
Little River Casino Resort has completed a comprehensive disinfection and cleaning protocol for affected areas identified by contact tracing. Standard COVID-19 cleaning protocols, which have been reviewed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which will continue for all areas of the property. The District Health Department No. 10 in Manistee as well as Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Tribal Health are immediately informed of all confirmed cases.
For the most up to date information on our COVID-19 Health and Safety Program, go to: “Taking health and safety seriously,” www.lrcr.com/healthsafety