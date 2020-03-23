The Ludington Mass Transportation Authority (LMTA) will be reducing its hours and cutting Sunday trips from its schedule in the wake of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order directing Michiganders to remain indoors to halt the spread of COVID-19.

LMTA Executive Director Paul Keson told the Daily News that the authority will be will be suspending its hours of service on Sundays, and reducing its service window to 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday with last call at 6:30 p.m., and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays with last call at 3:30 p.m.

Additionally, riders will be asked to use the service only for “essential services,” such as transportation to and from work, medical appointments, grocery shopping, trips to pharmacies and other pressing needs.

Trips for those purposes will be free, according to Keson.

“For anyone who calls in and needs a ride to one of those essential services, the trip will be free. That’s in an effort to take money changing hands out of the equation,” he said.

Keson said dispatchers will speak to people calling for rides, and asking them about their destinations to ensure the rules are being followed, but he said that portion is lagely “policing itself.”

“With as many things that are shut down in the community, those are the only things people can get to,” he said. “But we’re just going to ask that if you can do it in one trip a week we’d appreciate it, rather than every other day.”

The ride restrictions go into effect Tuesday and will remain in place until the current restrictions are removed.

“This is just for now,” Keson said. “We’re looking forward to getting back to services as normal.”

In a press release on Monday, Keson stated that the authority is striving to maintain social distancing on its buses, which travel to Ludington, Scottville and Pere Marquette Township.

“At this point, a majority of our busses are folding up every other seat to create that (6 feet of) distance,” Keson said. “We’re working on that more.”

Keson said ridership on LMTA buses has already been decreasing, as various events and activities have been canceled or postponed throughout the last two weeks.

He said during the first week of March, the LMTA provided 4,288 trips, but by the third week, that number was down to 1,266.

“Since they’ve cut church gatherings and such, that’s taken a big toll on our ridership,” Keson said.

Keson said the impact of the drop in ridership, as well as the reduction in service hours, will be felt by the LMTA drivers, who will be participating in temporary voluntary layoffs until things get back to normal.

However, he stated that an additional staff member has been hired for sanitation purposes, to help ensure that the buses are meeting safety and cleanliness standards.

“(The buses) are cleaned and disinfected at least twice a day. Drivers have been stepping up (to clean and wipe down surfaces) as well.

“We’re doing everything we can.”

In the release on Monday, it stated, “LMTA is committed to making sure essential transportation is accessible to our community and look forward to getting back to full service as soon as safely possible.”