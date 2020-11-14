SCOTTVILLE — Adult-education classes through the Mason-Lake Adult Education Program were suspended as the result of a positive test for COVID-19 by a student within the program.
Students and staff members are undergoing a quarantine because of the exposure. Mason County Central Schools, which oversees the program, announced the positive case Thursday through MCC’s online COVID-19 dashboard.
“In this case, we had some quarantines of staff and some quarantines of other students,” Superintendent Jeff Mount told the Daily News. “(The classes are) down for a couple weeks until the quarantines are (completed).”
Mount said the adult student had no contact with MCC’s school grounds, and that no pre-K through 12th-grade students or staff members were impacted.
Local Mason-Lake Adult Education Program classes are held at the Scottville United Methodist Church and at the Lakeshore Resource Center in Ludington. Mount said there will be no classes at either location until the quarantine is concluded.
According to Mount, the student who tested positive was at Scottville United Methodist Church “for sure,” but could also have been at the Lakeshore Resource Center in recent weeks.
“It’s the programming, not necessarily the locations themselves,” Mount said, adding that the decision to actually close the entire building would be up to the owners of each facility.
The Lakeshore Resource Center — aside from the Lakeshore Food Club — has been closed to the general public since the onset of the pandemic in the spring. Scottville United Methodist Church is open by appointment during the week, and is still planning to host its indoor Sunday service, with social distancing.
Adult-ed students can continue to do work online if they have access, but the program itself has been halted for at least two weeks, according to Mount.
Because the district’s COVID-19 dashboard is only set up to reflect cases in which an individual with the virus might have been at MCC, Mount said it was unclear if there was a need to report the case to the public. Ultimately, he said he and MCC Business Manager Kris Courtland-Willick decided it couldn’t hurt.
“We were scratching our heads about it,” Mount said. “I looked into all of the laws, and nowhere does it mention adult education. We landed on the side of (reporting it) because they are part of our educational program.”
Mount said he was made aware of the positive case on Thursday by District Health Department No. 10.
This marks MCC’s fourth case since the start of the school year. Mount said the public seemed to appreciate being notified, even though there was no contact with the school itself.
So far, none of the positive cases at MCC have led to further cases, according to Mount.
“That means the quarantine is working,” he said.
However, he said school district officials are reluctant to “pat ourselves on the back.” With cases on the rise throughout the state, he said it’s possible that, at any time, he could be receive a phone call that would result in the closure of a school building or even the entire district.
Mount said he is meeting with other area superintendents to discuss the possibility of how to respond if such a call is received. It would likely mean expanding to an entirely remote learning platform.
“It just takes the wrong case in the wrong place,” Mount said. “Right now, conditions don’t require going online permanently, but it could be any time. We have to be prepared if that call happens.”