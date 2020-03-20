With businesses shutting their doors and events being canceled around the country, most of the community is scrambling to find ways to beat the cabin fever.

While the temperatures still may be a bit too low for most, local golf courses are preparing to open to the public, with one already opening its doors for the season.

Lakeside Links officially opened the East course for the season this week, but head professional Scott Ashley said that there will be limits on those in the clubhouse.

“We’re only open from a golfing standpoint. We can’t have people congregating in the clubhouse as we’re trying to maintain social distancing,” he said. “We want our members and staff to stay as healthy as possible.”

Even though Lakeside will be prohibiting golfers from gathering in the clubhouse, Ashley noted that you are still able to come in to pay or to grab a snack during your round.

Ashley has also permitted that all employees working must wear a pair of gloves during their shift to help prevent the spread of any viruses.

Lincoln Hills is also getting set for a new season, with its opening date scheduled for April 15.

Though the restaurant and bar in the clubhouse are closed following an executive order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, head professional Erica Reed is hopeful that won’t have an affect on the course’s start.

“We don’t have any plans on delaying our opening date, but updates are constantly coming so that could potentially change.”

Both Ashley and Reed mentioned that their staffs will be having increased frequency on disinfecting golf carts and the clubhouse with an emphasis on the high touch points with both.

To help the health of the golfers on the course, Ashley and Reed are telling golfers to keep the flagstick in while putting, allow “gimmies” within three feet, and are giving the golfer the choice to ride in their own cart.

As golf courses look to be one of the only outlets of entertainment for most around the area, Ashley and Reed think that golf could really provide an escape for most in the community.

“I think people being confined to their homes, not quite sure what they’re able to do,” Ashley said, “at least this will be an opportunity to get out and get some fresh air.”

“Golf seems to be one of the safer activities you can be doing right now,” said Reed. “But I really encourage everybody to find any kind of outlet to help escape from everything happening.”

Lakeside will have its health guidelines posted to their Facebook page while encouraging to call the clubhouse if you have any questions. You can reach Lakeside Links at 231-843-3660.