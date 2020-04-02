MUSKEGON – When the COVID-19 pandemic first began in the United States, one of the first items to sell out in stores was hand sanitizer.

The country is currently experiencing a national shortage, which is why federal restrictions on who is and isn’t allowed to produce it has been eased. Distilleries are now doing their part to produce the much-needed medical supply.

One distillery that will be producing hand sanitizer during this global health crisis is Muskegon’s Burl & Sprig.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Burl & Sprig had been known for their award-winning rum, and their hand-crafted cocktails.

Owner Cody Wasilchenko said initially his distillery was struggling to get hand sanitizer at their location. The business started to use their discarded first portion that comes from distilling alcohol.

This first portion, Wasilchenko said, is filled with impurities, but it is a higher proof alcohol than the final product. So, Burl & Sprig started to use it as a disinfectant.

The governing body for the distillery is the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB). After about a week of using their homemade hand sanitizer, the TTB lifted restrictions on who can make it.

Wasilchenko said, before it was only pharmaceutical companies that were legally allowed to make it. However, once the restriction was lifted, every business with the equipment started to “jump on the bandwagon.”

With specific packaging guidelines on hand sanitizer, Wasilchenko said it was hard to find the right bottles and pumps. He said Burl and Sprig can’t put the hand sanitizer they make into random containers to sell.

They also can’t sell the distilled impurities they were using at their place of business. They have to adhere to specific guidelines and a formulation, which required them to find a supplier willing to sell them large quantities of glycerin and hydrogen peroxide.

It was a nightmare for Wasilichenko to try and get stuff, he said. Many of the big players in his industry had bought up much of the needed supplies to produce hand sanitizer. He also had to purchase a special machine that could package hand sanitizer.

Right now, Burl & Sprig has a contract to supply Wesco with hand sanitizer. They are set to begin their production soon, and expect to produce about 1,500 bottles.

There will also be some bottles available at Burl and Sprig, 500 W. Western Ave. Right now, Wasilchenko said distilleries are only allowed to produce hand sanitizer until June 30.

Another Muskegon based business that is making hand sanitizer is the BoomTown Market, 351 W. Western Ave. The market began making hand sanitizer prior to their being a shortage of supplies.

Owner Dana Precious said when the BoomTown Market first ran out of hand sanitizer it was her store manager Brett Serritos who figured out how to make their own. She said Serritos went home one evening and looked up how to make it online with his roommates.

Once they knew the ingredients, Precious ordered what was needed in bulk.

She said their hand sanitizer is mostly 90-percent ethyl alcohol and aloe vera. However, she decided to add a few additional ingredients like tea tree oil, eucalyptus, lemon and lavender.

The BoomTown Market’s aloe vera comes packaged in a bear bottle, similar to the kind you might buy honey in.

Precious, for a period of time, ran out of the aloe needed to make the hand sanitizer. Her neighbors donated their plants so that she could continue making hand sanitizer for the store.

People can buy the hand sanitizer in the store, shop online and pick it up, or have it delivered to their house if they live close enough.

For more information visit: https://boomtownmarket.com.

In the City of Montague, North Grove Brewers also plans on making hand sanitizer. However, unlike Burl & Sprig, their plan isn’t to sell it commercially.

Instead, head brewer and co-founder RJ Nordlund plans on making some for the local first responders who need it the most. Although, he said, he wasn’t sure if he’d be able to successfully make the hand sanitizer at all.

“Right now the focus is to get it into the hands of our first responders. I don't plan on selling it to them, just doing my civic duty to help those on the front lines of this pandemic. Like I said, I'm not sure if it will work yet but I need to try at least,” messaged Nordlund on Facebook.

Since Nordlund is not trying to sell his hand sanitizer commercially, he is instead making his own alcohol to be used in the formulation.

“I have a sugar mixture fermenting right now and Montague Foods has some aloe they are saving for me. If the sugar ferments out then I will distill it,” messaged Nordlund.

“After I get it distilled to a high enough proof I'll mix it with the aloe to a desired consistency”

Another West Michigan distillery that will begin to produce hand sanitizer is New Holland Brewery in Holland.

According to a press release sent out by the brewery, New Holland has plans to produce 3,000 gallons of hand sanitizer a week that will then be distributed across Michigan.