In order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, people are advised to engage in “social distancing.”

For local municipalities and school districts, this means closing their buildings to the public, or having limited hours of operations.

Despite the guidelines that are in place, these governing bodies still have duties to fulfill. However, under the open meetings act, these entities must perform their duties in a manner that is made public to citizens.

There is a dilemma here, which is why currently many of the local cities, townships, and school boards are looking for a virtual alternative to meeting in person.

Reeths-Puffer and Montague Area Public Schools superintendents, Steve Edwards and Jeffrey Johnson, both said they are planning on conducting future school board meetings in a virtual setting.

However, both are in early stages, and are figuring out how best to do this.

“If the Board meets, it will do so virtually. We are exploring our options for doing so. While it’s easy to call in, the requirements call for allowing public viewing/interaction/comment, so we are exploring options for that,” e-mailed Edwards, Reeths-Puffer.

While most regular school operations are shut down, Edwards said his district continues to offer breakfast and lunch distribution to students. His district is also working on an online learning platform for students currently stuck at home.

At Montague Township treasurer Tracy Korthase e-mailed that they weren’t prepared to shut down for this long, but are now looking into doing video conferencing as well.

Korthase added that Montague Township has locked down its building, ceased doing rentals, and has removed all of the port-a-potties from their parks.

“Changes we made: our township hall is locked down with no rentals, we took away the port-a-potties at the local parks, [and] we won’t open up the bathrooms at Montague Township Park until we get an okay from the powers that be,” e-mailed Korthase.

Nearby White River Township is looking at using the popular video conferencing app Zoom to conduct their meetings.

“We are working on getting board members connected with the ZOOM app. We are just beginning this process and it is unknown how it will function with the members,” e-mailed White River Township clerk Patti Sargent.

“There will be some kinks to work out. We have not decided how to hold meetings. If the ZOOM app works for everyone we may post the information on the web site and try it. As far as I know we remain all clear with the virus at the township hall.

“We are continuing to answer phone messages and emails as they come in. May we all continue with good health.”

Grant Township is still planning to hold a face-to-face monthly meeting this Tuesday (April 7, 7:30 p.m.) at the township hall, but trustee Joan Brooks said they will be strictly adhering to distancing in the room.

At the City of Montague, its next scheduled city council meeting isn’t until Monday, April 20. Montague city manager Jeff Auch said he is working with mayor Tom Lohman on what the city’s best options are for continuing their meetings.

All other meetings scheduled have been canceled at the city.

As for other operations, the City of Montague has scaled way back.

“As for the City in general we have modified all work schedules to limit person-to-person contact in office while still coordinating essential business. Within city hall, there is only one staff person scheduled each day providing them opportunity to complete their essential activities and answering / addressing general operations questions from the public,” e-mailed Jeff Auch.

“I am in most days coordinating departments and addressing interactions with MDHHS, Public Health-Muskegon County, and other municipal leaders. I am also coordinating other COVID-19 related services the city is connected with – prescription / grocery delivery, online volunteer trainings, sanitation supplies, etc.”

He continued, “Public Works has also modified work schedules with only two employees scheduled each week. These two switch out at end of each week for two other employees. Throughout the day the two employees on duty take care of essential services (water system, sewage system, infrastructure) and carryout general equipment maintenance and facilities sanitation.”

The City of Whitehall’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 14. Whitehall’s City Clerk Scott Huebler said that his staff is working on figuring out how to do a virtual meeting as well.

He said the meeting is necessary because the staff is recommending the council approve a bid for road work planned for this summer. The work includes street rebuilds for W. Collier, Carlton and Mohawk, and portions of Alice, Benston and Baldwin. Huebler said approval to pay bills is also needed.

“It will be a short meeting.” Huebler commented.

The city manager said all other meetings are being canceled such as the April 7 planning commission and the TIFA board.

Huebler said city clerk Brenda Bourdon has been practicing with the Zoom app to use for the virtual meeting.

Some operations continue at Whitehall, but at a limited capacity.

“City hall is staffed (still closed to the public) with one employee working 10-2, Monday through Friday. Our Clerk, Treasurer, Deputy Treasurer, and Playhouse Manager are working remotely from home,” e-mailed Huebler.

“The Public Works Department has two crews of three employees each working one week on, one week off. All are required to be at home on standby for an immediate call-in if the need arises. The Administrative Assistant is working on an as-needed basis. This week she will be working, on a reduced schedule, processing utility bills. Building and rental inspections have been put on hold. We have taped off play structures in our parks.

“The Police Department is working as normal with some adjustments made in terms of direct contact.”

“The Chief (Roger Squiers), Public Works Director (Brian Armstrong), and I are all still putting in a 40 hour week.”