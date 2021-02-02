Area restaurants were allowed to open for indoor dining on Monday, Feb. 1.

Some decided to seize the opportunity despite the 25 percent capacity restriction. Others are operating the same as before and waiting to see how it goes.

The latest Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) epidemic order lifted some restrictions while resuming specific guidelines for businesses such as restaurants.

Restaurants are limited to 100 people. Tables are required to be six feet apart with no more than six people at a table. Customers will have to wear masks when not eating or drinking. The restaurants will collect customer’s contact information for contact tracing purposes. There is also a 10 p.m. curfew.

The Grand in Ludington started offering indoor dining again on Monday, beginning with lunch.

“It feels great,” said the owner Dave Kozicki. “I think there’s a lot of pent-up demand.”

He said several regulars came in during the lunch hour and many more called to see if they were opening for indoor seating.

“We only have four tables. We’ve always (offered food) to-go, so this is just enhancing that,” he said. “When people came in I said, ‘Welcome back,’ and they said, ‘It’s good to be back. We didn’t think we’d ever make it.’”

Bob and Annette Beauvais, along with their grandson Tyce Tocco, opted for indoor dining at The Grand for dinner.

“It’s the first night restaurants can be open for indoor eating. We decided to head out and this is where we ended up,” Bob said.

Sportsman’s Restaurant & Bar in Ludington decided not to resume indoor seating — for now.

Manager Shelly Aurich said they will have enclosed outdoor seating and still offer take-out.

“We’re going to watch and see how it goes,” she said.

Ludington Bay Brewing Co. did open its indoor dining Monday. As a bar and restaurant, adding seating will make a difference, according to Manager Chelsea Henderson.

The restaurant plans on closing at 9 p.m. each evening to give customers enough time to return home before the curfew.

For some restaurants, it isn’t worth it to open only a portion of the dining area.

Henderson said they are going to try it out and make sure that it’s profitable. She expects people will be interested in returning to the restaurant in person.

“Everyone is seeking normalcy right now,” she said. “Even a little bit helps. (We’re) heading in the right direction, hopefully.”

Donna Reeds of the North Country Cafe in Scottville said opening tables will make a significant difference for the small restaurant.

“For some of the bigger restaurants it’s not worth the time and effort,” she said. “We had some people come in who said they drove 15 miles trying to find somewhere that was open. They drove all over Ludington and ended up here.”

When the cafe opened Monday, she said they never went over capacity, but managed to stay busy.

“People came in at the right time,” she said.

Both the employees and customers were excited to see each other.

“The customers are ecstatic,” Reeds said. “And we were glad to see them. They’ve become good friends.”

As for the restrictions, she said it can be hard. Some people aren’t willing to offer their contact information.

“Some people won’t do it,” she said. “And I won’t be the person who has to kick them out.”

Reeds said people are just hoping that the changes last.

“Some customers who came in asked, ‘How many days are you going to be able to be open this time?’”

The MDHHS epidemic order expires Sunday, Feb. 21.