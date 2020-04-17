A press release posted to the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page created more than a stir late Thursday as it stated the sheriffs of the 101st State House District — including Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole — voiced their “opposition to some of Gov. (Gretchen) Whitmer’s executive orders.”

“While we understand her desire to protect the public, we question some restrictions that she has imposed as overstepping her executive authority. She has created a vague framework of emergency laws that only confuse Michigan citizens,” the release stated. “As a result, we will not have strict enforcement of these orders. We will deal with every case as an individual situation and apply common sense in assessing the apparent violation.”

About an hour before the release was posted to Facebook, Cole’s office had an update posted to its Facebook page explaining that office’s thoughts.

“In the past few weeks, we have spoken with many citizens, all of which had valid questions or concerns,” Cole wrote in the update. “Most of these questions and concerns originated from Gov. Whitmer’s executive orders, how the sheriff’s office interprets those orders and how we will be enforcing those orders.”

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page did not publish the release that was on the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Cole told the Daily News Thursday morning, though, that he was aware of the contents of the release, which was also shared verbatim on Benzie County’s Facebook page.

Cole said his chief concern is that people are reporting perceived violations of the executive order, and he cited the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution — prohibiting illegal searches and seizure.

“We’ve been getting calls and messages on Facebook (about violations). (In) one, there was three cars in a driveway and a neighbor thought there should be two. They want us to check IDs and anybody that’s not actually part of the household to (be cited),” he said. “I get (Whitmer) wanting our communities to be safe, but asking a person to run plates to see who is legally and lawfully there and see IDs of everybody in the house, that’s a bridge too far for me.”

Cole said one specific issue he has with the executive orders, and subsequent clarifications, is comparing those who ride ATVs and those who use a motorboat.

“Don’t cherry-pick certain things,” he said. “Another thing that needs to be clarified is non-essential travel. You’re saying we can go hike trails. But by the governor’s order, can I have deputies stop people on M-116 while they’re heading to the state park? It’s not essential but not prohibited. There needs to be some areas of things that we can and can’t do.”

Manistee County Sheriff Ken Falk told the Daily News Thursday afternoon that he, too, didn’t understand why the restrictions were put in place on motorboats. He also disagreed with the restrictions on lawn care services.

“If you can do it safely and in order with CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations, stay 6 feet away, use masks and gloves, I can’t see why you can’t do it,” he said. “I totally get that in a pandemic, you want to keep people safe.”

Falk said another item he took issue with is the ability for people to use their private property, such a vacation homes.

“I don’t want to have to tell them you can’t come to your house,” he said.

Falk, too, said he has received calls from concerned people, and it turns out that in one case, there was compliance.

“We received a phone call of three people raking close to each other, and we dispatched a deputy,” he said. “They were all from the same family. They all live in the same house. That’s the stuff we’re getting calls on.”

Cole praised the majority of people who were taking the necessary steps to protect themselves. He encouraged the public to do its part in protecting themselves from the virus and to use “a common sense approach when exercising your rights.”

That approach is what Cole described as how his department is dealing with complaints of potential violations.

Both Falk and Cole explicitly said what’s being misunderstood about their statement is that the executive orders will be enforced. They will be enforced, however, similar to whether a person is speeding. That is, in some cases, there will be a warning, and in others, there could be a ticket.

“What we said as sheriffs are saying (is that) … we are going to allow deputies on the streets discretion on how they handle those calls. … We’re not going to have an iron fist on writing non-compliant tickets,” Cole said.

Violations of executive orders are $1,000 each and up to 90 days in jail. Cole said writing a ticket of that magnitude is more than a first-offense violation for driving under the influence of alcohol. According to the Michigan Secretary of State website, the penalty for operating while intoxicated first offense is $100 to $500 fine and it could mean up to 93 days in jail, up to 360 hours of community service and potentially more sanctions.

“If it’s blatantly obvious, and someone is outdoors and flaunting their defiance to the governor’s order, we’ll have to deal with it,” Cole said.

There has been considerable feedback from the release that was sent out.

“From what I’ve seen and heard, it’s about 50-50, or it’s probably more 60-40, thanking (us) for getting it out there,” Falk said. “I think there’s a lot of misunderstanding. It states numerous times we’re going to enforce the orders. I’ve talked to numerous people and emailed many more. I think in discussing it, I think it reads different than the way they interpret it.”

Both Cole and Falk also encouraged people to continue to practice all of the methods of keeping COVID-19 down, from social distancing to taking the necessary precautions to protect themselves.

“We’ll get past this thing. Being patient is good, and there is a light at the end of the tunnel and we’ll be stronger. That’s what I’m telling a lot of people,” Falk said. “We’ll get back to our normal, but it won’t be the normal we had. It won’t just go away (quickly).”