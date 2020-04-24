The Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is making it easy to visit its Lake Michigan resort community in West Michigan virtually with custom video conference backgrounds.

Whether users choose Google Meet or Zoom for video conferencing, six new backgrounds are available of iconic Ludington scenes.

Four of the six photos being used by the CVB were acquired from Todd and Brad Reed Photography, and Brad Reed said that they were more than happy for the opportunity to use their photos for the backgrounds.

“We were honored and excited when we saw they were offering them as backgrounds for Zoom. Anything we can do to brighten someone’s day during this horribly difficult time is an honor,” he said.

The six backgrounds include the SS Badger sailing by the North Breakwater Light, the North Breakwater Light, Big Sable Point Lighthouse, a sailboat in Ludington harbor, the sun setting at Stearns Beach and the Skyline Trail at Ludington State Park.

Brandy Miller, executive director of the Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, said that the CVB was looking for ways to keep the community’s spirits up and thought that giving the people around Ludington a virtual look at such picturesque spots may help a bit.

“With so many people turning to video-conferencing for both their work and personal communications method during this quarantine period, we thought it would be fun to give people a way to personalize their backgrounds with images of a region they love,” she said.

Miller also mentioned that they have received great feedback already from those who are using the backgrounds and are getting compliments from their coworkers and friends.

To add these virtual backgrounds to your virtual meeting or hangout, go to pureludington.com/virtualbackgrounds and download whichever image you would like. From there, in the Zoom app, press the up key to choose virtual background, and the picture should be there for you to upload.