Joanie Magee often said people had it worse than her.

She was full of joy despite having disabilities including asthma, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes and eventually dementia.

Her family, including little sister Julia Chambers, are now remembering her after she died from complications associated with COVID-19 on Saturday, April 18, in metro Detroit.

“The thing about Joanie,” Chambers said earlier this week, “(is) she is a couple of years older than me. She was a special-needs (person). She had a speech problem, so a lot of people couldn’t understand her. She grew up with me, and we were really close in elementary school.”

The dementia came on about 3 1/2 years ago and Joan almost died then. She recovered, to a point, but later needed to be taken to a nursing home in Clinton Township in Macomb County. She entered the nursing home in March, and she contracted COVID-19 on Saturday, April 11.

One week later, she passed away.

“The nursing home closed down on March 13, and I was supposed to see her on March 20 and take her two hearing aids,” Julia said. “Joanie lost two pairs of hearing aids. It’s very important to have her hear. We would talk on the phone.”

Julie, Julia’s niece and Joan’s daughter, was able to be there by her side and allow for some FaceTime discussions over the phone. Joan was on a ventilator for those final days.

The treatments also included the anti-malaria medicine, hydrocholoquine, but it had no impact.

“She was even on the anti-malaria drug, and it didn’t work,” Julia said.

Julia could only watch on FaceTime as she saw her sister for her final moments.

“It was horrible,” she said. “They stopped the air, and she started to breathe on the 5 liters of oxygen. She was so drugged up with morphine. (This sickness), it just covers your lungs. She wasn’t there. It was harding watching that.

“When she almost died (a few) years ago, she was on a ventilator for 11 days, and we could be there. We knew if she got (coronavirus)…”

Julia was there for her sister nearly all of Joan’s life. She included Joan in most everything she did growing up, and even as an adult.

“We were pretty close,” Julia said. “If I was invited to something, Joanie would be there. And you could see her smile, and she had this awesome smile.”

As Julia raised her family, Joan worked in the kitchen at St. John’s Hospital until she physically was unable to do so. She also had a family — two daughters, Kim and Julie, from a since divorced husband. As Joan was going through her divorce, she stayed with her little sister for a time here because Julia had power of attorney for Joan.

During that time, Joan helped out with some of the events from A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW), including walking in the Fourth of July parade.Julia, with her niece Julie and her brother, Tom, all helped to care for Joan at times. Except Julia couldn’t be there in the end.

Certainly, losing a relative to a disease is difficult, but Julia is disappointed and angered by the protests happening in the state and elsewhere as they disobey various stay-at-home orders.

“What’s hard is to see these protests and naysayers,” she said, later adding, “It’s been emotional. It wouldn’t be as bad without the naysayers.

“I get upset because of those people. There was a big party in Chicago, and they were partying up a storm. That’s been hard.”

Julia said she is in support of the measures enacted by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer here in Michigan.

“We’re not wearing masks for us but for other people,” Julia said.

Because Joan’s death happened during the continued executive orders, there has been no gathering of family and friends to remember her.

“It’s been hard knowing that we can’t all get together,” Julia said. “We talk on the phone a lot. We get on Facebook, and I’m getting all kids of cards of support, and her family is, also.

“It’s very hard. I know a lot of times memorials don’t happen for a couple of months. And usually you get to get together with the family.”

Still, she’s going to remember her sister Joan. There is that smile. There is that devout following of Catholicism. There is Diet Coke and junk food and dancing. There is so much to Joan.

“Everybody loved her, and she was happy. She always had the attitude that someone has it worse. Raising her daughters, and the love that she had, she had a lot of faith… Just amazing.

“I feel blessed having her in my life because she taught me empathy and patience and understanding.”