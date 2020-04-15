As shipments of health supplies roll in slowly to businesses, some manufacturers are having to find ways to create their own supplies from scratch in the meantime.

One local company tapping into their creativity is Ludington Beverage.

Ludington Beverage President Tad Reed was faced with the problem of supplying face masks to his employees, as he said he and his company had been waiting on a shipment of masks for almost four weeks. After working on prototypes, Reed, along with Danielle Kowalski, were able to create a quick and easy face mask out of a beer koozie.

“As an essential business under the governor’s executive order, it is important we have critical personal protective equipment, like face masks, so we can protect the safety of our employees and customers,” said Reed. “When we learned it would be tough to get face masks, we made our own, which shows the ingenuity, determination and grit of the women and men at Ludington Beverage who have bravely served our country at home and abroad.”

Reed also said that the idea was sparked after working on masks out of different materials such as T-shirts and handkerchiefs, but thought there could be another option for someone using materials around the house.

“These koozie masks are inexpensive to make, washable and reusable, and I would encourage anyone who has koozies collecting dust in a drawer to watch our short instructional video and make their own,” Reed said.

Kowalski, who sewed together the masks, gave all the credit to Reed for coming up with such an innovative idea.

“He is always a very resourceful guy and really stepped up to the plate when having to find another way to provide masks,” she said.

In a video shared on the Ludington Beverage Facebook page, a how-to video shows you the steps in making the masks, with the only other required materials being a sewing kit and scissors.

Reed noted that employees are limiting time in stores and using personal protective equipment while working. He is also encouraging retailers to place larger orders to reduce the number of visits from distributors.

“At Ludington Beverage, we are humbled to provide essential services to retailers throughout West Michigan during this crisis and will continue to put the health and safety of our employees, retail accounts and customers first,” Reed said. “If we all work together, use common sense approaches and practice social distancing we can continue to flatten the curve and reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Shortly after the distributor made 50 masks for employees, a previously placed order of three-ply medical grade masks arrived. Employees are currently using the three-ply face masks and the homemade masks are part of an emergency supply of personal protection equipment.