The City of Ludington closed its playgrounds and play equipment based on recommendations from state, according to a daily update sent to staff from Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster.
Foster shared the update with local media outlets. Foster stated signs are being placed on each of the playground facilities to alert the public based on recommendations by District Health Department No. 10 and the governor's executive orders.
Foster also stated that the opening date for both the Municipal Marina and Harbor View Marina is April 15, but may change depending upon how long the COVID-19 pandemic continues. That information was shared on Facebook by Jim Christiansen, the marinas' manager.
He noted that the attorney general's office issued more guidances on what a critical infrastructure worker on the state's coronavirus website, www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.