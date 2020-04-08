The City of Ludington announced Wednesday afternoon that firefighters from the Ludington Fire Department are working with law enforcement from the Ludington Police Department and the Mason County Sheriff's Office to create a parade on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“This is our way of doing something positive for our community that they can enjoy safely from their home,” said Ludington Fire Department Capt. John Henderson.
The groups will be having what the city is calling a "social distance parade," and it will include vehicles running their lights and sirens. The community is invited to watch from their windows, porches and driveways while also maintaining social distancing practices.
The parade will be in a different neighborhood in the city each night, and will start at 7 p.m.
• Friday - Parading in front of homes located from Lakeshore Drive to Sherman Road between Bryant Road to the north, and Tinkham Avenue to the South.
• Saturday - Parading in front of homes located from Lakeshore Drive to Nelson Road, between Tinkham Avenue to the north and Ludington Avenue to the south.
• Sunday - Parading in front of homes on all streets south of Ludington Avenue to Seventh Street and west of Jackson Street.
This parade is meant to be watched from inside homes so as to keep everyone at a physical distance of six feet from one another.