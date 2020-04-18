The 21st annual Ludington Lake Jump scheduled for today, at Stearns Park beach along the Lake Michigan shoreline, has been re-imagined.

The jump, that will raise money to support the Lakeshore Food 4 Kids, will continue but instead of gathering along the Lake Michigan Shoreline, organizers are asking community members during the month of May to “Jump Where You Are” to support the program.

“Because of COVID-19, we didn’t want to lose a year of from the traditional Lake Jump that happens every spring,” said Amy Marsh, a member of the Lakeshore Food 4 Kids. “This will be the 21st year. It is a long standing tradition that we did not want to break.”

Marsh said the group already reached out to a lot a people, and it already had sponsors for the Lake Jump. And the group wanted to honor their giving.

“Lakeshore Food 4 Kids is in high need right now. Families have experienced hardship and financial stress,” Marsh said. “We anticipate more kids than we have typically served and families needing that support this fall when we return to school. The Food 4 Kids will be even in more need.”

Lakeshore Food 4 Kids provides weekend food bags for students in the Ludington Area School District who are experiencing food insecurity, according to a recent press release from a Lakeshore Food 4 Kids and the Ludington Lake Jump Board. Since schools closed on March 16, LF4K has become more essential than ever, safely delivering weekly bags of food for 80 families in the Ludington area each Friday. Just $150 provides weekend food for one child for an entire school year.

How the jump will work for those who wish to participate is to find a body of water, register to jump by following the link at The Ludington Lake Jump Facebook page. During the month of May, take a video of yourself or family jumping in the lake for a good cause.

Marsh reminds participants to get creative, and bodies of water could include a kiddie pool or Slip N Slide in the backyard, a garden hose or buckets of water — remember the ice bucket challenge? — or actual swimming pools at home.

Jumpers would ask for pledges from friends and family and can submit all participation materials through the event link at The Ludington Lake Jump Facebook page.

Each participant is encouraged to raise $150, which is the amount it takes to feed a child for a year.

Marsh, a school counselor, said she has noticed the difference it makes in a students life knowing that they will have a bag of food to take home during the weekend.

As in past years, individuals are encourage to support your favorite jumpers by making pledges as well as spread the word about the jump on social media using the hashtag #lakejump2020.