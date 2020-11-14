The Ludington Walgreen store located at 33 S. Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township closed early on Thursday evening according to Walgreens Media Relations representative Erin Loveher because it was notified there was a presumed positive case of COVID-19.
“When this happens, we take actions meeting or exceeding recommendations from the (Centers of Disease Control and Prevention), (Occupational Safety and Health Administration), public health officials and other credible sources while following federal, state and local health advisories,” Loveher stated in an email to the Daily News.
“Our clinical and safety teams work closely with our field and store leadership to respond accordingly, which may include identifying and contacting individuals who may be at risk in order to self-quarantine or self-monitor their health, as well as third-party, industrial cleaning and disinfecting the location or impacted areas of the store,” she stated. “Cleanings may require temporarily closing a store, and in this case we temporarily closed this store.”
The media relations office did not answer any further questions from the Daily News.