Goodwill in Ludington is now a collection site for donations and supplies to Spectrum Health, the healthcare provider announced Thursday.

Spectrum Health announced it was consolidating its donation sites, and it began April 1. The healthcare provider stated that it has seen a decrease in the volume of donations, and it closed its previous sites for donations.

Donations can be received from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, at Goodwill of Ludington, 4781 U.S. 10, Ludington.

"While Spectrum Health continues to maintain a supply of masks and other personal protection equipment for its patients and health care providers, staff are working to stretch supply and are turning to the community because the anticipated need will continue to grow," it stated in a press release.

The following items will be accepted at the donation sites:

Protective gear: N95 mask/surgical mask, isolation masks (adult/child), bouffant caps and isolation gowns (Specifications can be found at: www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19/giving-opportunities)

Additional supplies: Bleach wipes/disinfectant wipes; swabs (flexible mini-tip, unable to accept swabs made with wooden tube or stick); pocket-sized sanitizer; viral transport media; and handmade protective masks, according to the design in an online video to ensure safety and quality at www.youtube.com/BCJcE-r7kcg.

At this time, Spectrum Health is unable to accept: Painters masks; 3D-printed items including ventilator parts; expired surgical kits; and perishable food, blankets, medical equipment, medication or other supplies

Traveling to drop-off sites to donate medical supplies does not violate Michigan’s statewide stay-at-home order, which allows for an exception to the order for providing necessities to “individuals who need assistance as a result of this emergency.” To reduce the risk of exposure for all, we ask donors to place donations in the bins provided at each location while maintaining a distance of at least six feet from others.

If you have a large donation requiring special arrangements or a question about a donation, please email our supply chain team at covid19supplies@spectrumhealth.org.

Anyone who would like to make a monetary donation to support our COVID-19 response effort may do so at www.spectrumhealth.org/foundation.