Ludrock President Ed Santarelli announced Monday morning that the organization’s signature event will not be taking place this summer.
The event was scheduled for July 11 and 12 at Ludington’s Waterfront Park.
“We have decided to postpone Ludrock 2020,” stated Ludrock president Ed Santarelli in a release. “We do promise to stage the best and biggest two days of sunshine, music and friends at a future date. We will honor and remember all the (lost). We will honor and celebrate heroes. We will display kindness and the strength of what we have built as a community together.”
Ludrock 2020 was scheduled to not only be the organization’s 10th year, but also its final year. What began as a private get-together during the July 4 holiday weekend turned into a two-day event where beneficiaries large and small were able raise funds for their causes, ranging from the Ludington Area Center for the Arts to the Ludington Area Schools Student Resource Center and many, many others.
But, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Santarelli told the Daily News that the group will look at the data and science to see when it may be able to bring the concert.
“We share with many others, a huge social responsibility to keep people safe. So much is still uncertain and being learned every day,” Santarelli wrote in a press release. “Common sense and science will make it clear to us when we can gather safely.
“We also realize that there will be a time of healing and rebuilding as a Nation and a community. We will focus on those trials that still lie ahead of us all. We know that repair of things that have divided us during these times will be a process that we will have to go through. We are up for those challenges.
“Love and hope are not canceled or postponed. Those attributes define us as humans, a community and as an organization still and always will.”
While Ludrock itself is the main event for the group, it has several others. The group already had to cancel its Girls Rock event at LACA scheduled for April 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ludrock All-Stars, which last year was at the Shagway Arts Barn, also was canceled. The group also hosts its Night of Fright at LACA near Halloween each year.
“It’s with heavy hearts and sadness that we have to announce this. We know that this will come with enormous disappointment,” Santarelli stated. “But we do it for the health and safety of all concerned. That is Ludrock’s and our community’s responsibility.
“Our hearts go out to everyone as we are all being touched by recent events. We remind everyone that there is love, kindness and beauty in our world.”
Santarelli told the Daily News previously that it had a target of raising $50,000 for the community at this year’s Ludrock. He said Monday that perhaps plans are changing for the future of Ludrock — including the event that started it all.
“Having to postpone because of the pandemic certainly will positively push our motivation to conclude with the best ever Ludrock,” he told the Daily News Monday. “Who knows, I can’t say for sure right now, but it just may inspire us to keep it going after all?”