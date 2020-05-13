One by one, luminaries were lit outside Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital as dusk crept in Tuesday night with the lights showing the support and solidarity for healthcare workers.

Tuesday marked the 200th birthday of Florence Nightingale, who is credited with creating the modern practices of nursing. And originally — well before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — the occasion was going to be marked.

“The idea came from a steering committee. We were getting together prior to the pandemic because of Florence Nightingale, and we wanted to do some that reflects her and do it in a way that is meaningful,” said Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Meleah Mariani.

The birthdate of Nightingale was the final day of National Nurses Week. It overlaps with Health Care Week, which began Sunday and concludes on Saturday.

Dozens of bags were decorated by staff of the hospital and by their families, but a call was sent out to the community to show their support of the healthcare staff.

“In a time where people can’t do some things, it’s serving as emotional therapy,” Mariani said. “I think it’s reflective in the bags. You can see it gives people an outlet to express their gratitude. Some of the bags have something meaningful and some are very personal.”

The hospital invited the public to post photos or short videos of people decorating their luminaries on its Facebook page.

Mariani said the community has shown its outpouring of support of the hospital and its staff throughout the pandemic.

“We have been so grateful to the community already, and this is one more way that helps us feel real good. People were offering us donations, and some were looking through their homes for masks. I think it’s been overwhelming (with the amount of support,” she said.

As the sun’s glow continued to slide into nightfall, Mariani said she had heard some entire neighborhoods were going to light luminaries in honor of the healthcare workers. Mariani noted it wasn’t just Ludington that was having the luminaries be lit — it was throughout the footprint of Spectrum Health.

“It would be interesting to see what’s like from maybe an airplane,” she said.