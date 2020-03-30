MANISTEE — Having received a planning grant early this year from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund, a growing group of community partners and organizations has been working together to craft a roadmap for implementing a senior in-home care program.

The program has been modified as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and scheduled face-to-face community listening sessions to gather information and understanding about senior in-home care will now be conducted online, according to project community coordinator Judy Crockett.

“The current COVID-19 pandemic has only served to magnify the growing need to provide better home care for vulnerable seniors, many of whom now no longer have the safety net of even the Meals on Wheels program,” Crockett stated. “The Manistee County senior care planning initiative will be exploring the best way to meet the needs of our senior citizens. This will include the best strategies for attracting, training and valuing caregivers who will assist our seniors with successfully aging in place.”

To begin the process, the community team had planned to conduct listening sessions.

The face-to-face component was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, but Crockett said the process will continue in an online capacity.

“We deeply value the information seniors, care-givers, family members, agencies and friends can provide, we have adapted our process to an on-line survey to gather data,” she said.

Those who would like to participate in the on-line survey and share their stories and experiences and knowledge of in-home care are encouraged to complete a survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/PT763V6.

The survey should only take a few minutes to complete but the information

shared with be compiled and reviewed as the group tries to better understand the needs and challenges of families using, or in need of, in-home care.

As part of the process, participants in the survey will be offered the opportunity to

participate in a follow-up phone call with Katie Donovan, one of the project leaders, to better clarify their experiences.

The phone calls will give the team additional information and tools to better create a plan for improving in-home care for seniors in Manistee County.

In addition, the team will be reviewing successful in-home care enterprises within the state and collaborating with organizations dedicated to training and certifying caregivers.

The current list of community partners contributing to this enterprise includes Fiduciary Partner, Manistee County Medical Care Facility, Centra Wellness Network, West Shore Community College, Manistee County Council on Aging, Munson Manistee Hospital, Area Agency on Aging, PACE North, Hospice of Michigan, Green Acres Care Facility, Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Elder Meals Program, and MDHHS.

For more information, or to share personal comments or stories about in home care, please send an email to Crockett at manisteecoplans4inhomecare@gmail.com.