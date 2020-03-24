CADILLAC — The Huron-Manistee National Forests is issuing firewood permits through the mail only for the foreseeable future.
During this time of social distancing, firewood permits will be free until further notice. Call the nearest forest service office to request the free firewood permit.
Individuals will need to provide their full name, address, license plate number, and amount of firewood desired up to 12 cords. The permit will be filled out by forest service staff and mailed. The permit will come fully signed and ready in order to harvest firewood.
The three closest locations are:
Supervisors Office, 1755 S. Mitchell St., Cadillac, MI 49601, (231) 775-2421
Baldwin/White Cloud Ranger Station, 650 N. Michigan Ave, Baldwin, MI 49304, (231) 745-4631
Cadillac/Manistee Ranger Station, 412 Red Apple Rd., Manistee, MI 49660, (231) 723-2211