Though the Mason County Michigan State University Extension 4-H halted face-to-face meetings until September, the program is still operating and will not prevent youth from participating in the county’s fair events this summer.

The club meetings, lessons and other activities have moved online, according to Mason County 4-H program coordinator Aaron Myers. As a program coordinator, Myers oversees all the Mason County 4-H programs, youth trips, and implements curriculum.

Myers films, edits and uploads videos for the approximately 150 youth to view on the Facebook page, Mason County 4-H MSUE.

A few videos so far have been about tying fishing knots, making at-home science projects from household items and a weekly series titled, “4-H Fantastical Facts” with five facts about random subjects.

“It’s like people are saying, this is a once-in-a-lifetime event. I remember my grandfather told my parents about the Spanish Flu epidemic. It has necessitated changes, thought I’m pleased to say the program is running as strong as it can,” Myers said. “We want to keep them occupied and their minds engaged. We are still devoting every minute to create opportunities for the youth.”

The various clubs, like Dungeons & Dragons, are meeting using Zoom.

“I was a second-generation MSUE 4-H member. I grew up in 4-H. There is so much available now than there used to be,” he said. “Our philosophy is if there is anything a youth is interested in, or an adult wants to teach, we can make it a 4-H club.”

Myers wanted people to know that 4-H was not doomed, but simply shifting.

“This has made us take a fresh look at how to implement our curriculum,” Myers said. “We are working in new and exciting ways that we might have done eventually, but we are working on it much faster now.”

As for the fair, if it takes place this year, those enrolled in 4-H will have to participate as “open competitors.”

“The 4-H will not be involved in the fair as it previously was … but nothing is preventing the kids from showing off their projects,” Myers said. “The county fair is not exclusively a 4-H event. Many organizations work together to put on an event for the youth in a safe and fun environment.”

Each organization will have to make its own decision regarding the fair, Myers explained.

The Western Michigan Fair Association has the final say if the fair will happen this year. At this time, the fair association still intends to hold the annual fair scheduled for August 11-15, according to its website.