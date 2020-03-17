Mason County MSU Extension Office will be closed through March 30. All staff will be working remotely and will be available to assist customers via phone or email.
You can call the office main telephone number at 231-845-3361 and leave a message or contact staff members directly through email as listed as follows:
General office/support staff: Wendy Marek, marekwen@msu.edu or msue53@msu.edu
Leadership and civic engagement/international exchange: D’Ann Rohrer, drohrer@msu.edu
Disease prevention and management: Naomi Hyso, hysonaom@msu.edu
Community nutrition instructor: Kendra Gibson, gibso126@msu.edu
4-H program coordinator/tech wizards coordinator: Aaron Myers, myersaa1@msu.edu