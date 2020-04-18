The Mason County Sports Hall of Fame announced Friday that its induction events scheduled for June 27 were canceled.

The hall of fame annually has its full-day of events stretching from an unveiling at its location as a part of Historic White Pine Village to a banquet at Lincoln Hills Golf Club. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was made to cancel the event.

“Personally, it was extremely disappointing because we’ve had 15 of honoring and recognizing our area athletes. To mis this year, it just seems unique to me,” said Vic Burwell, hall of fame president. “It breaks that continuity… The board was very disappointed.

“We felt in the collective best interest in everyone’s wellness and safety, we should reschedule for next year.”

The hall of fame was scheduled to induct five individuals and a team this year. The inductees included legendary fastpitch softball player Bob Ayers, Adam Johnson who excelled in soccer, outstanding tennis player David Killips, basketball and track standout Annie (Tewel) Sadosty, motorcross champion Kelly Smith and the 2007 Mason County Central girls volleyball Class C state runner-up team.

Burwell said the board considered postponing into the fall, but there were too many uncertainties.

“We discussed a lot of options from maybe having a virtual induction or postponing until August or even November. The decision was since there are so many unknowns and since we require so much from the community to support us, we didn’t think it was fair to put on a banquet considering all of those supported us,” he said.

Each year, the hall of fame inductees are joined by a Male Athlete of the Year and a Female Athlete of the Year. The board of directors will decide on those honorees of this year’s seniors later this spring.

“We felt very strongly, and we didn’t want to deny some of those honors that could make a difference to our area high school students. We will recognize them,” Burwell said. “We felt it was important to have some kind of continuity.”

Burwell said many of the fundraising items the hall has done in the past will be delayed as well for a year.

The hall of fame plans to have ceremonies again on June 26, 2021. Burwell said this year’s class will be honored at that time. They will be joined by the class of 2021 at that time.

Burwell said the board is still discussing exactly how the 2021 induction banquet will look with the pair of classes being inducted.

“There very well could be a small representative class in 2021 to keep that tradition alive,” he said. “We don’t want to lose a year.”

The hall of fame has been working in conjunction with the Mason County Historical Society to transform its portion of the building at White Pine Village with the assistance of consultant Valerie VanHeest. Called “Beyond the Game: The Value of Sports,” the board is continuing to work on renovations to transform that area.