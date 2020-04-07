A confirmed case of COVID-19 has not been reported for Mason County — yet.

Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital has been collecting specimens for the past couple of weeks, and there hasn’t been a positive patient — yet.

“Ludington Hospital has been offering specimen collection for COVID-19 testing as needed for local community members and healthcare workers for a couple weeks,” stated Helen Johnson, chief operating officer and interim regional market leader for Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, in an email to the Daily News. “To date, Ludington Hospital has not had a COVID-19-positive patient.

“If and when that first patient tests positive, Ludington Hospital and our team are prepared and ready to provide the care our community needs. The county health departments are releasing information as any new cases are identified across the state,” she continued. “We are putting plans in place in conjunction with the Spectrum Health system and many local partners for any care needs to make sure we keep our friends, neighbors and community safe and healthy.”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, as well as private labs, use patients’ home addresses for reporting purposes. The exceptions are cases that are generated by those incarcerated in the prison system, which are listed as other, according to Robin Walicki, the clinical supervisor for District Health Department No. 10. The department’s area includes Mason, Oceana, Manistee and Lake counties.

“For cases like our Oceana case that also had a home in Mason County, our regional epidemiologist makes the determination on what address to use for reporting purposes,” Walicki said in an email to the Daily News. “In that specific case, the individual was tested in Oceana County and was recuperating at their Oceana County residence, which is why our epidemiologist decided to count it there.”

A case may also have a residence in one county, but be treated in another. The health department reported Oceana County’s first death from COVID-19 on Monday in a man in his 70s who was being treated at Mercy Health Hospital in Muskegon. The man was hospitalized initially on March 26.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, there were six positive cases in Manistee County and three in Oceana County. The state is reporting more than 17,000 positive cases and 727 deaths from COVID-19.

Faster testing through Spectrum Health is happening soon, Johnson said.

“Currently, Spectrum Health can run up to 700 tests per day and obtain results in less than 24 hours. A new rapid testing procedure is being adopted where providers could have results back in as little as 15 minutes and we expect each of Spectrum Health regional hospitals, including Ludington Hospital, to have this capability soon,” Johnson said in an email.

“Testing for COVID-19 still requires a physician order and is limited to high-risk individuals showing severe symptoms consistent with this disease.

“Ludington Hospital has collected more than 45 specimens from both community members and a handful of healthcare workers, which have all thankfully come back negative.”

Healthcare providers and the health department continue to encourage the public to watch for official updates through the district health department at www.dhd10.org, the state’s coronavirus website at www.michigan.gov/coronavirus and through the Centers for Disease Control at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.