Public Mass at three local parishes is scheduled to resume this weekend.

St. Simon Catholic Church in Ludington, St. Mary in Custer and St. John Cantius in Free Soil are a part of the Diocese of Grand Rapids, which announced it will allow for 25 percent seating capacity for Masses.

The first weekend Masses will be held on May 30 and 31.

The Rev. Fr. Wayne Wheeler said St. Simon Catholic Church will not be at the full 25 percent capacity for its services because parishioners will be spaced out six feet apart in each direction.

“We have to do things that we have never done before,” he said.

The church will have three Masses this weekend at the times parishioners are accustomed to — 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

“We will start with 100 people per Mass, which will mean 300 people for the weekend,” Wheeler said.

Parishioners are asked to register for a specific service on the church website, www.saintsimonchurch.com, or by calling the parish office.

There will also be weekday Masses at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

“People who cannot get in on Sunday, the bishop asks that they come to the week-day Masses,” he said.

Between the weekend and week-day Masses, Wheeler said there will be about 700 congregants at Mass each week.

Wheeler sent a letter to parishioners that asked people who are high risk because of underlying health conditions not to attend.

He observed the older people in the church that tends to attend the liturgies are deciding not to come immediately.

“We have received a number of calls. We are finding that the older population, unless things change, won’t be in a closed environment. For some, their family members said they can’t go yet,” he said.

The Diocese of Grand Rapids bishop dispensed Catholics from in-person Sunday obligaton until June 30, according to the letter.

When the church is at its full capacity, people at the door will be asked to consider attending a different liturgy, he said.

Parishioners are required to wear face coverings during the entire service, but will be able to take communion.

“What will happen is — maintaining social distancing in the line coming forward — they will stop six feet away from the priest. We will present them with the Blessed Sacrament with the words ‘the body of Christ,’ while they are still wearing their mask. They will respond ‘Amen,’ come forward, remove the mask from their face, receive holy communion and then put their mask back on and go back to the pew,” he said.

“People have a real hunger to get back to the sacraments and receiving Holy Communion.”

There will be no congregational signing and ushers will seat people as they come in.

Wheeler’s main concern is the influx of visitors that will arrive for holidays.

“We could run into some issues with people traveling and not registering,” he said.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church will hold Mass at its regular times at 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

Both services will be outside on the baseball field, according to the Rev. Fr. Dan DePew.

“It will be a wonderful celebration of the Pentecost,” he said.

This weekend in the remembrance of the Pentecost, when the church was first formed in the Bible, according to Catholic tradition.

Spending the service outside will be a fitting way to acknowledge the day, he said.

“The Pentecost was the birth of the church,” DePew said. “Though it will be different with year, with no music or shaking hands, it will be a wonderful celebration.”

Parishioners will be encouraged to wear masks outside, but it will not be mandatory.

“People have a respect for this disease, and I can udnerstand it,” he said. “We have to treat it like being defensive drivers on the road.”

He didn’t think the church had ever had a service outside.

“Because it will be a nice weekend, we decided to hold it outside while still observing the 6-foot distance rule,” he said. “We have never experienced anything like this before. It’s like that saying, faith over fear.”

The church will not be required to observe the 25-percent capacity rule because the service is outside.

St. John Cantius will hold Mass at 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday.