The Mason County Central forensics team — like countless other teams and clubs throughout the state — had its season cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but students who labored over their selections for the competitive acting and public speaking activity will have a chance to close out the season in a statewide year-end tournament that will be held in May.

It’s a good compromise for MCC’s team, which won third place in the state in 2019 and first in the state for the school’s size in 2018.

They won’t have a chance to attempt to reclaim that championship trophy until 2021, but the kids — including graduating seniors — will have a final chance to perform.

MCC’s team had a strong start to the season. Collectively, they placed first at the Frankenmuth, Beaverton and Birch Run invitational tournaments, and third at Grand Rapids Christian High School’s Eagle Invitational. Individually, countless trophies were taken home by participants who saw success in their individual categories such as prose interpretation, dramatic interpretation, broadcasting and informative speaking, among others.

The students were primed for another successful year at state in 2020, but MIFA canceled its district and regional qualifying tournaments — as well as its state tournament — in the wake of the K-12 school closure and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive “stay-at-home” order.

The online tournament, which is set for May 4-13, will take the place of those events, according to Jon Becker, MIFA executive director.

“We are running an online tournament to give students an opportunity to share their performances and receive feedback and critiques from judges,” Becker told the Daily News.

Tom Richert, MCC’s forensics coach, said the online tournament — which was just announced this past week — has already gained the interest of team members.

“Several have asked about the online tournament,” Richert said.

He added that the team’s amended season had already yielded impressive results, especially considering the fact that many of the veteran seniors had graduated out of the program in 2019.

“It has been one of our best years so far,” Richert said. “Three regular season tournaments have been cancelled for us, but we have finished six already … This was an amazing season for such a young team.”

Richert commended the school administration, including MCC High School Principal Jeff Tuka, as well as assistant coaches Nate Petersen and Scott Sturgill, and the many students who put time and effort into crafting their selected pieces.

“It was a community effort with this team,” he said.

The online tournament will be open to all students, even if they aren’t part of MIFA, according to Becker.

“It’s normally only open to members, but this will be open to any high-school student. They don’t have to have a team or a coach or anything,” Becker said. “There are some teams who don’t participate in our association, so this is an opportunity for them to do so.”

School is expected to be back in session by the time the state tournament would have taken place in May, but Becker said it was in the best interest of everyone to handle the end of the season in this manner.

“Given that we couldn’t really follow our process, and it was clear not all of our members would be able to participate, we didn’t want to just have an online version of the state,” Becker said.

The tournament will not be an official state tournament, but rather a year-end, statewide invitational competition, all conducted online. Students will have time to rehearse and record a video of themselves performing, and submit it for competition through MIFA’s website. Some of the logistics of the tournament are still being worked out, and Becker said students and teachers are encouraged to check the association’s website at www.themifa.org for updates. New information will also be posted on MIFA’s Facebook page.

Judges for the tournament will include coaches, former competitors and others, according to Becker. He said judges will probably observe and rate between 100 and 150 performances each.

MIFA voted to allow students to re-use the same pieces they worked on during the shortened season if they return next year, according to Richert, meaning that MCC’s students who don’t graduate in May will get to further refine their selections before returning to competition in winter 2021.

Becker said hosting online tournaments is something MIFA has done during the week of spring break for the past few years, so organizers are accustomed to handling the different format.

“The kids put so much effort into writing their speeches and rehearsing, and we wanted to make sure they have an opportunity to perform,” he said.

Richert’s team is excited to take part, but he said he’s eager to have another crack at traditional competition, however, and plans to set the 2021 team’s sights on another state championship.

“I certainly look forward to next year, as our team goes to reclaim the Class C state championship,” he said.