Editor’s Note: Looking for somewhere to go to walk but not be in a crowd? In the coming weeks, we’ll explore possibilities. If there was a time to take a path or trail less traveled, it might be now. Under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order, people may engage in outdoor activity including walking, hiking, running, cycling or any other recreational activity consistent with remaining at least six feet from people from outside the individual’s household.

SCOTTVILLE —

A diamond in natural rough in the midst of the Mason County Central Schools’ outdoor athletic area offers walkers a chance to engage in nature right in the City of Scottville.

The MCC nature area is now about 8 acres in size with about a quarter mile trail passing through a wetland with a pair of small man-made ponds, a variety of trees, student projects and the beginnings of wildflower garden among its features.

The MCC board agreed to dedicate what was then an 11-acre parcel to the nature area, but later withdrew 3 acres to build a soccer field on its northeastern corner.

Now dedicated as the Ed Malkowski Community Nature Center Rustic Path, it is the brainchild and labor of love of Ed Malkowski, former MCC teacher, principal and superintendent who started on it when he retired in 1993. He’s had the help of numerous individuals, businesses and MCC staff and students over the years, but now he’s looking for more help.

“My hopes are to have an ecology class to help me out because it’s more than an 85-year-old man can do,” Malkowski said. “If students do it, they buy into it. They don’t realize how much it benefits the community by the little acts they do.”

He envisions the area as “a safe, pleasant walk for citizens” and an ideal lab for students.

In fact, Malkowski credits the idea to experiences while superintendent of having to deny teacher requests for buses for ecological based field trip due to funding restrictions. He said he’d look out his window at the then-unused area, and thought, why not make an area there to serve that need?

Teacher Mike Weinert involved two ecology classes at the site in recent years revitalizing the pond area, working on trails and removing some plants, Malkowski said.

“Those two classes did an amazing job,” he said.

Along the route, one early-on finds three totem-like poles bearing ceramic name “badges” made by students who helped.

Soon one comes upon picnic tables in an open area next to a pond built as a donation by Al Hardman. Cattails currently ring much of the pond, though Malkowski said the pond might temporarily be raised this year to reduce the cattail density.

Wood duck houses, a martin house, bluebird houses and at least one bat house have been erected. A pair of ducks took flight from the pond edge on a recent visit.

A bridge over a waterway between the ponds offers a view of the cattails which can host red-winged blackbirds as well as ducks. Malkowski said he’s seen possums and raccoons in the area.

“Go in May or June and you will see a lot of flowers planted along the trail system,” Malkowski said. The wildflower garden on west side of nature center was created in honor of his wife, Bonnie. “Some of it has been planted,” he said. “The neat thing about wildflower is they reseed themselves. There’s more to come.”

A trail branching off the pond loop goes to the higher and drier north end of the site along Johnson Road. Autumn olive has overtaken much of that area, Malkowski said, but it has a hidden feature.

“Terry Hankwitz had a class do kind of an archaeological a dig out there and they found there used to be a house at the site. They found clay pipes and other artifacts there from the 1800s,” Malkowski said.

The list of names who have volunteered or donated over the years is lengthy — Bob Amsterburg, Norm Letsinger, Tony Papes, McCormick Sawmill, Reynolds Boxes, Manistee National Guard, prison crews and many more — and helped keep cash costs down to $2,000 over the years.

“I’ve really been blessed with the amount of people to help me out,” Malkowski said. “Thank goodness for the volunteers.”

The entrance to the path and nature area is across from MCC Middle School entrance and in sight of Spartan football field entrance

The rustic path is one of the Scottville Walks routes that includes the Spartan Path passing by the entrance to the path. If, after walking the rustic trail one wants to get more steps in, MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount said walkers can continue on the Spartan Path which includes walking the track around the football field.

While MCC closed athletic fields to groups’ activities and discourages use of playgrounds as part of the governor’s “Stay Home” orders to practice social distancing during the coronavirus response, the Scottville Walks routes, the nature center and the nature trails are open to people practicing social distancing while using them.

“It’s open. Follow the orders,” Mount said, adding he’s seen people walking. “If there’s a silver lining to this, families are coming closer together because of this.”

The Scottville Walks routes are signed and include walks in town near the senior center, a 1.06-mile blue path, a 1.02-mile gold path, the nature area path and the river trail from downtown to the Pere Marquette River that features “a good hill there, a good workout,” according to Mount.

“Stay on your feet. Keep walking,” Mount said.