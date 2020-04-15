The Mason County Eastern District used school buses to deliver learning packets to students as a part of its distance learning plan on Tuesday.

The continuity of learning plan was approved by the West Shore Educational School District on Friday, April 10.

Parents were given the choice of paper packets or online learning early last week.

“The assignments online and in the packets are mirrored,” said Superintendent Paul Shoup. “The only difference is online, the teachers have added supplemental links, like to Khan Academy.”

On Monday, Shoup, Principal Mark Forner, a bus driver and a support staff member tested the delivery system by dropping off food to families who requested delivery.

Tuesday was the first day the buses were used. The normal six bus routes used to pick up and drop of students were condensed to three for efficiency, according to Shoup.

“Monday the buses deliver food, on Tuesday they deliver food for two days and the weekly packets, Thursday they deliver food for that day and Friday,” Shoup said.

Shoup said many of the families have opted for bus delivery, so they decided to close the other two locations for pick up. A hub for food pickup is still available at the MCE building.

“Parents were asked to put a box at the end of their drive to drop off the food or packets into. It helps keep a safe distance for the staff,” he said.

The online lessons are available on the district’s new landing page. The ESD technical consortium developed the page template for schools to use, according to Shoup.

“We anticipated after the first closure there was a good chance it could go longer. We started hashing out the options,” Shoup said. “We were using Google Classroom, but we asked how we could make it easier. When the technology group built the (landing page template) … it was the missing piece.”

If students need further assistance, the teachers will be hosting office hours. Students will be able to call in with questions and teachers will be reaching out to students.

“The (teachers) built out a calendar and are taking turns. There are (at least) four staff members available,” he explained.

Though on Tuesday the buses rolled out a little later than expected, the deliveries were finished by 2:15 p.m.

“I’d say we are about 95 percent there. We’ll be tweaking based on requests going forward,” Shoup said.

The MCE continuity of learning plan is available online at the school’s website, www.mceschools.com.

Gateway to Success Academy

Gateway to Success Academy had its plan approved by the ESD on Monday, and it was implemented right away.

The district’s plan, which can be found on the Gateway 2 Success Academy’s website, stated that the district will use ‘Trello’ to build online courses for its students. Other services such as PLATO and Khan Academy will also be used as ways to help students access learning.

Starting April 27, teachers will be teaching face-to-face classes via video-conferencing with their students, while also offering instructional office hours on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. of every week starting the 27th. An app called Calendy will be used for teachers and students to connect for these meetings.

There are some students within the school that do not have access to internet, so the district was able to provide those students with mobile hotspots and phones to give those internet access that are in need.

Teachers were also provided new computers to help teach these classes from home.

While the school does not have any students that dual enroll at West Shore Community College, there are students at G2S that were enrolled in the ESD’s Career & Technological Education (CTE) programs, which the district will be working with the local CTE director as well as state level CTE directors to ensure those students will receive credit.

For more details on the state approved plan, you can visit the G2S website at www.g2sacademy.net.