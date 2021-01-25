The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced last Friday that it extended its ban on winter contact sports through Feb. 21, throwing yet another monkey wrench into the winter sports season.
While non-contact sports, such as bowling, were allowed to begin competition Monday, basketball, cheer, wrestling and hockey remain sidelined. Each sport may practice, but only in a non-contact fashion.
The MHSAA announced shortly after learning of the MDHHS decision that it would collect more information and determine its next course in the coming days.
“We did not anticipate this delay in winter contact practices and competition, and today’s announcement has created many new questions," MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said in a press release. “Obviously, this is disappointing to thousands of athletes who have been training with their teams over the last week and watching teams in other states around Michigan play for the last two months.”