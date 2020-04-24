The Mason County Allied Veterans Council announced late Friday night that the 2020 public Memorial Day service and parade in Ludington are canceled.
According to a release from the council, it stated that the city is not allowing any large group special events to take place on city property in the month of May.
Due to Memorial Day events drawing such large, impressive crowds, social distancing will not be possible, the release stated. It is believed the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will still be very present in our community at that time.
The veterans council whole-heartedly agrees with the city’s decision, realizing the safety of the community is top priority, the release stated.
As the holiday draws nearer, the council plans to publish ideas of how individuals and families can still honor our deceased members of the military in Mason County.
Questions can be directed to Council President Michelle Hemmer at michelle.hemm@gmail.com.