Memorial Day activities for Monday, May 25, have been canceled for this year in Ludington.

The City of Ludington at this time is not allowing large group special events to take place on city property during the month of May due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Memorial Day is a day for the community to come together for remembrance for those who have died serving in the American armed forces.

The annual Memorial Day service was to take place at Veterans Mall in Stearns Park with former and current military personnel laying wreaths at the base of each memorial representing U.S. conflicts.

“Certainly the holiday itself is not canceled, just the public display of the ceremony itself is canceled,” said Michelle Hemmer, Mason County Allied Veterans Council president. “The public ceremony is very meaningful for people in order to honor our deceased because they can be directly involved in that honor.

“This will open up a chance for people to be creative and do something on their own, whether it is placing a flower at a grave or putting up a poster, saying bless those that have died in service for their country, in their yard.”

“In your hands are the living and the dead. We give you thanks for all of those who are our comrades who have laid down their lives in the service of our country,” said the Rev. Mick Shriver during the 2018 Memorial Day service. “May they rest in peace. May your perpetual light shine down upon them. ... May we never fail to remember the awesome costs of freedom that we enjoy.”

Ludington Band Director Keith Kuczynski was disappointed for his marching band members who would not have the opportunity to participate in this year’s service.

“It allows us to connect with others in the community,” he said. “It is really meaningful to our students. When we play the music you can see it in the kids eyes that it means something, primarily because a lot of the kids are connecting with someone in their family.”

Kuczynski said the parade through downtown Ludington is the first time his eighth-grade band will join the high schoolers for a performance.

“We were looking forward to having about 140 students marching together,” he said. “The band is bummed, especially the seniors. It is their last hurrah, the passing of the torch.”

The playing of Taps at Stearns Park for the service gives the students some insight to some of the things that their parents and grand parents might have gone through, according to Kuczynski.

The service attracts hundreds of people to the park not only to give thanks and honor fallen heroes but also gather and remember the men and women individually and their families that have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Rick Plummer posted a message on his Facebook account after the service was officially canceled that read, “’Lest We Forget! We will all miss the ceremony this year, but all of us can still honor our nation’s fallen! If possible, please walk by the Veterans memorial at Stearns Park, pause and reflect on the sacrifice of those who have given the last full measure of their devotion in the preservation of our freedoms. Please maintain social distancing when you commemorate the service and sacrifice of the fallen and their families.”

In 2018, keynote speaker Mark Szoboszlay, now former chief at the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Ludington, asks people to take time to remember the service men and women on duty around the world, serving to protect freedom and the country’s way of life.

“As you leave here today to spend time with your friends and families, and you carry on with your jobs this upcoming week,” he said then, “keep all of the members of the Armed Forces as well as their families and loved ones, in your thoughts and prayers.

“So many of them make a tremendous sacrifice in serving our great country. Often giving everything they have to ensure our way of life,” he said. “Let us make it our mission to remember them in our patriotism and pride in our name, United States. And being called an American, our respect of the national anthem and our support of the United States military.”

In 2017 Tad Reed told those gathered at Stearns that he carries scars, too, some of which that are visible but many that are not.

“For me, the greatest are the ones that cannot be seen,” he said. “They are long-term effects from blasts and impacts to my head and torso. They are the horrors and wounds that haunt me, and I am largely unable to speak of or do not want to remember. They are the losses of close friends and soldiers.”

The service will be greatly missed in the community this year.

The Veterans Memorial at Stearns Park is open year-round for anyone wishing to honor those fallen heroes.

Hemmer stated at this time a decision has not been announced about other Memorial Day activities that take place in Scottville, Custer and Free Soil.