Grand Rapids, Mich. (April 7, 2020) – Mercy Health now offers two drive-through testing centers, located in Grand Rapids and Muskegon, for patients with a provider order to be tested for COVID-19.
As COVID-19 numbers spike in West Michigan, Mercy Health has capacity to test up to hundreds of patients per day while they stay in their vehicles. Designed for patients who are not ill enough to warrant a hospital stay, the drive-through testing centers provide a safer way to perform the necessary swab to diagnose COVID-19, for patients with a provider order to receive a COVID-19 test. Because patients do not have to leave their car, the potential exposure to others is reduced.
“The drive-through testing center has the capacity to expand significantly at both the current site and to additional sites in the Greater Grand Rapids area as the need for increased access to testing grows." said Andrew Jameson, MD, MD, FACP, AAHIVS Division Chief-Infectious Diseases, Regional Medical Director-Infection Control, Mercy Health Physician Partners.
Patients with suspected COVID-19 can take a virtual screening online at www.mercyhealth.com, where they will be screened and then can be referred to a Virtual Visit or see a primary care provider, who will order the COVID-19 test if necessary.
COVID-19 test results will be available within 24 hours. Before the patient leaves the testing center, the nurses give the patients information on how to quarantine within their own homes.
The Mercy Health Muskegon drive-through testing center is located at Mercy Campus, 1500 E Sherman Blvd, Muskegon. Hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Mercy Health Saint Mary's drive-through testing center is located in the Wege Parking Ramp, 300 Lafayette Ave SE, Grand Rapids. Hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For up-to-date information, visit www.MercyHealth.com/COVID19.