Mercy Health Pharmacies now offer delivery and curbside pickup options amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These options offer a low-contact way for patients to receive their medications.
Delivery service is now offered at all Mercy Health retail pharmacy locations. To set up delivery, patients should call their pharmacy directly. The cutoff time for same-day processing is noon each day. Please allow 24 to 48 hours for delivery.
In addition, all pharmacy locations in Muskegon and Mercy Health Pharmacy Wege Center in Grand Rapids are offering curbside pickup. Patients will need to pay for the prescription over the phone prior to pick up.
Three Mercy Health Pharmacy locations, Hudsonville, Rockford and North Muskegon, also offer drive-through pickup.
For pharmacy locations and details, visit www.MercyHealth.com/find-a-service-or-specialty/pharmacy
For up-to-date information regarding Mercy Health’s response to COVID-19, visit www.MercyHealth.com/COVID19.