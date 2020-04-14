NORTON SHORES – To best serve patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercy Health Physician Partners is consolidating services and designating specific physician offices for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 symptoms, beginning April 13.

To best determine health care options and the nearest location to visit, patients should call ahead to their primary care physician office.

Three Mercy Health Physician Partners locations will be designated to treat only patients experiencing fever and upper respiratory symptoms, including dry cough or shortness of breath. These sites are available with a physician referral.

If patients are experiencing symptoms, they should call their primary care provider to explore options for managing their care. These locations include:

• Browning Claytor Health Center (Grand Rapids)

• Mercy Health Physician Partners North Ottawa Family Medicine, Suite 301(Grand Haven)

• Mercy Health Physician Partners Southwest (Byron Center)

Eight Mercy Health Physician Partners locations will be designated to treat patients with no symptoms of fever or upper respiratory illness, or who have preventative care appointments. These locations include:

• Clinica Santa Maria (Grand Rapids)

• Mercy Health Family Medicine Residency Center (Grand Rapids)

• Mercy Health Internal Medicine and Residency Center (Grand Rapids)

• Mercy Health Physician Partners Lakeshore Medical Shelby

• Mercy Health Physician Partners Lakeshore Medical Whitehall

• Mercy Health Physician Partners North Ottawa Family Medicine, Suite 103 (Grand Haven)

• Mercy Health Physician Partners Sable Point Family Care (Ludington)

• Mercy Health Physician Partners Westshore Family Medicine (Muskegon)

In addition, six Mercy Health Urgent Care locations remain open to see patients with upper respiratory and COVID-19 symptoms, as well as regular urgent care needs. Walk-ins are still welcome. Patients will be screened upon entry for symptoms of COVID-19. These locations include:

• Mercy Health Urgent Care Hudsonville

• Mercy Health Urgent Care Ludington

• Mercy Health Urgent Care North Muskegon

• Mercy Health Urgent Care Rockford

• Mercy Health Urgent Care Sherman (Muskegon)

• Mercy Health Urgent Care Whitehall

All other Mercy Health Physician Partners offices and Mercy Health Urgent Care locations will temporarily close. For a complete list of the temporary closures, visit www.MercyHealth.com/cancellations. However, providers are still available to manage their patients' health care needs through virtual care options such as e-visits and online appointments. Learn more at www.MercyHealth.com/VirtualCare.

If patients do not have a primary care provider, they may visit www.FindaMercyHealthDoctor.com.

Patients coming to a physician office or Urgent Care, if possible, should come on their own. Mercy Health is working hard minimize the risk of exposure to and spread of COVID-19 and, if possible, those accompanying the patient are asked to remain in their vehicle.

For up-to-date information, visit www.MercyHealth.com/COVID19.