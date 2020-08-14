The MHSAA announced Friday afternoon that the football season will move to spring for the 2020-21 school year.
All other fall sports remain scheduled to take place in the fall. Volleyball and soccer, which have been deemed moderate-risk sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will receive competition guidelines on Wednesday, Aug. 19. All other fall sports remain unaffected for now, with girls golf and boys tennis permitted to begin competition Aug. 19 and cross-country permitted to begin competition Aug. 21.
“At the end of the day, we did everything we could to find a path forward for football this fall,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said in a press release announcing the decision. “But while continuing to connect with the Governor’s office, state health department officials, our member schools’ personnel and the Council, there is just too much uncertainty and too many unknowns to play football this fall.
“No one is willing to take the risk of COVID being passed on because of a high-risk sport. Decisions have to be made on our other sports as well, but none of those carry the same close, consistent, and face-to-face contact as football.”
The MHSAA said it will announce the schedule and format of its spring football season over the next few months, emphasizing that it will work to limit the overlap with the traditional spring sports.
“While this is tremendously disappointing, we will do everything possible to provide the best possible experience in the spring while adding football into the calendar,” Uyl said in the press release.