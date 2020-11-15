The MHSAA has halted all sports activity for the next three weeks after a directive by the state Department of Health and Human Services to halt in-person high school and collegiate learning over that time.
The MDHHS order was made in response to rising case counts for COVID-19 in recent weeks. It takes effect this coming Wednesday and will last at least through Dec. 8.
In addition to the school stoppages, in-person dining has been forbidden in that time frame, and businesses like movie theaters, casinos, bowling alleys and indoor water parks must close temporarily.
The stoppage affects the Montague football team, which was set to play a regional championship game this week against Montrose, as well as all local winter sports teams. Girls basketball practices got underway last week, hockey games were scheduled to begin this week, and other sports were slated to begin practices soon.
“We understand the need for action, and we will explore all options to complete our fall tournaments when restrictions are lifted," MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said in a statement. "We will assess everything over the next three weeks relative to fall and winter sports and come up with a plan that keeps us connected to our goal, for months, of having three seasons that are played to their conclusions.”