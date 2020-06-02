The MHSAA announced Tuesday that as a result of the lifting of Michigan's "Safer at Home" executive order Monday, the organization has progressed to step two of its three-step return-to-play plan that was originally released Friday.
The second step of the plan permits teams to assemble outdoors in groups of up to 100 as long as social distancing of at least six feet is maintained. Teams may assemble at outdoors school facilities provided the academic year has concluded. The use of indoor facilities is still not permitted.
The original second step of the plan also allowed for lower-risk sports — including cross-country, golf, sideline cheer (without contact), tennis and track and field — to begin competition; however, the MHSAA said that portion of step two is not operational due to the continued need for social distance.
Teams in other sports are also permitted to gather outdoors, with social distancing maintained and with equipment cleaned as often as possible. Games in those sports, however, cannot resume until the organization advances schools to step three.