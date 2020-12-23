Fall sports hit yet another setback Tuesday evening, as the MHSAA announced that teams that resumed practice this week must once again halt activities.
This time, the MHSAA is stopping practice because it is awaiting more information from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) regarding the pilot testing program it instituted. That program allowed fall sports tournaments to resume.
Teams must halt activities until at least Dec. 30. The MHSAA said that it expects fall teams to receive their rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 by Dec. 29, adding that the MDHHS plans to conduct webinars to train school personnel in the testing process.
Competition dates have not officially been rescheduled, but with regional football games currently slated to take place Jan. 2, it is likely those games will be pushed back.