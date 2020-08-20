The MHSAA announced Thursday afternoon that the two 'moderate-risk' sports involving area schools — boys soccer and volleyball — can begin competition only in areas of the state that are in Phase 5 of the MI Safe Start plan.
Those areas are the northernmost parts of the Lower Peninsula, and the Upper Peninsula. White Lake and Oceana teams will have to wait until their counties are advanced from Phase 4. The MHSAA implied in the press release announcing the decision that it wants to move forward with all remaining fall sports and expects to receive guidance regarding school sports within a week.
“Our Council has made clear it is ready to offer students these opportunities, pending approval from Governor Whitmer that we may do so,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said in the press release announcing its decision. “We have been told that within a week, future guidance will address athletic issues that exist in current executive orders. We are awaiting that guidance.
“The MHSAA and Representative Council are committed to following all current and future Executive Orders and safety precautions. However, we need more answers before we can give all of our member schools the go-ahead to play each other again, and the majority of our schools are in regions that are not yet allowed to take part in volleyball, soccer and swim.”
Under the MHSAA's previously released guidelines, 'moderate-risk sports' cannot begin play until their areas reach Phase 5 of the MI Safe Start plan. Soccer cannot play because of social distancing concerns, while the indoor sports cannot play because of MHSAA guidelines limiting indoor gatherings under Phase 4.
In addition to the volleyball and soccer decision, the MHSAA also announced a plan to allow additional off-season activity for all traditional spring sports, as well as football. Each of these sports will be permitted to have 16 days of contact between coaches and players this fall. Football's 16 days may be used between Aug. 24 and Oct. 31, while the spring sports' 16 days may be used from Sept. 8 to Oct. 31 if permitted by the school. After Oct. 31, football and all spring sports will be permitted to conduct skill work with coaches and up to four players at one time, and conditioning workouts with any amount of players.
The MHSAA said a calendar for spring football will be released later this fall.