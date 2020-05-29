The MHSAA released a return-to-play plan Friday that outlines steps the organization and its member schools plan to take in order to resume high school sports activity.
It's the first public statement related to COVID-19 the organization has made since cancelling the high school sports season in early April.
The plan, which consists of three steps and is available at this link, largely addresses summer conditioning and practice conduct, with actual sporting events not scheduled until mid-August. However, the MHSAA also stated that given the "near-certainty of recurrent outbreaks" of the coronavirus at some point during the 2020-21 school year, schools should be prepared for the possibility of school closures, event cancellations, and the isolation of certain teams if necessary. The plan also notes that until limitations on mass gatherings are lifted, spectators and vendors may not be permitted to attend games.
The three-step plan begins with a more cautious return to practice and workouts. Social distancing should be maintained during any workout during the first step, and locker rooms should not be utilized. Players should not be permitted to join a team workout if they are showing possible coronavirus symptoms. Players should stay in the same small groups to limit potential spread. Facilities should be cleaned thoroughly and regularly, and athletic equipment of any kind should not be shared.
Step two is largely the same as step one, except that practices and games in sports deemed lower-risk may resume and gatherings may contain larger numbers of people if regulations permit. Those sports include golf, individual track and field events, weightlifting, cross-country (with staggered starts) and sideline cheer (with no contact).
In step three, so-called 'moderate-risk' sports can resume practices and games. These would include basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, volleyball, bowling, hockey, and tennis. Sports considered 'high-risk' may also be able to resume pending further assessment. The 'high-risk' sports include wrestling, football, lacrosse and competitive cheer.
The plan recommends face coverings for coaches and student-athletes when practical in steps one and two and allows for them in step three if desired by the wearer.
"It is important to note that this document addresses ‘How’ schools can return to activity; the decision on ‘When’ schools can return to activity will be done under the direction of state government and health department officials," MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said in the press release announcing the plan. "As government actions impact this timeline, the MHSAA will continue to update all involved.”